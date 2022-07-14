Advertisement

Thursday brings a scattered rain and storm chance to the Brazos Valley

Scattered rain and storms are possible Thursday morning and into the afternoon
Scattered rain and storms are possible Thursday morning and into the afternoon(KBTX)
By Mia Montgomery
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 9:22 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - After only isolated chances for rain over the past few days, prospects are looking better to find a more scattered chance for rain and thunderstorms Thursday.

A disturbance riding around the eastern edge of an area of high pressure has already sparked a cluster of thunderstorms northeast of the Brazos Valley, near I-20 Thursday morning. That activity will continue tracking to the southwest, arriving in our northeastern counties by late morning.

While not everyone will be tagged by the activity Thursday, 40 mph+ wind gusts and frequent lightning will be possible as these storms continue moving portions of through the Brazos Valley into the afternoon hours.

For those that tap into the rain, some could very well find relief from the triple digit heat as rain-cooled air takes over. For those that don’t, it’ll be another hot and steamy day with highs climbing into the triple digits and heat index vales up to 108°+. A HEAT ADVISORY continues for the following counties:

  • Austin, Brazos, Grimes, Houston, Lee, Madison, Waller, Walker and Washington counties | through 8 pm Thursday
  • Milam, Robertson and Leon counties | through 9 pm Thursday

While whatever rain found today won’t be drought-busting, we certainly could use whatever manages to slip through the area! The latest Drought Monitor update was released Thursday morning and shows that the majority of the Brazos Valley is currently in Moderate Drought (tan). Parts of Lee, Burleson, Brazos, Grimes, Waller, Austin and Washington counties are currently in Severe Drought (orange), and Extreme Drought is still in place across the southern reaches of Austin and Waller counties (red).

