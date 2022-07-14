Advertisement

Treat of the Day: Blinn Library Director encourages summer reading

By Megan Calongne
Published: Jul. 13, 2022 at 7:05 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Blinn College Library Director Linda Gray is inspiring the next generation of readers.

She gave book recommendations to fourth graders from the Boys & Girls Club of Washington County. Gray, a volunteer at the club, is hosting groups this summer to discuss books and give tours of the library.

