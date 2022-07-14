Treat of the Day: Blinn Library Director encourages summer reading

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Blinn College Library Director Linda Gray is inspiring the next generation of readers.

She gave book recommendations to fourth graders from the Boys & Girls Club of Washington County. Gray, a volunteer at the club, is hosting groups this summer to discuss books and give tours of the library.

Blinn College Library Director Linda Gray recommends some summer reading books Tuesday to fourth graders from the Boys & Girls Club of Washington County. Gray, a volunteer at the club, is hosting groups from the club this summer, discussing books and giving tours of the library. pic.twitter.com/LivEKN8wzp — Blinn College District (@BlinnCollege) July 11, 2022

