Truck rolls over on Highway 21 after 2-vehicle crash

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Two vehicles crashed Thursday afternoon on Highway 21, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

A Chevrolet passenger car was heading eastbound on Highway 21 when it went off the roadway and crossed over the center of the road. It hit a Ford pickup that was heading westbound, causing the Ford to roll over onto its top.

DPS said there were injuries but has not released specifics at this time.

