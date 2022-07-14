Advertisement

Truck rolls over on Highway 21 after 2-vehicle crash

A Chevrolet passenger car was heading eastbound on Highway 21 when it went off the roadway and...
By Adrienne DeMoss
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 2:01 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Two vehicles crashed Thursday afternoon on Highway 21, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

A Chevrolet passenger car was heading eastbound on Highway 21 when it went off the roadway and crossed over the center of the road. It hit a Ford pickup that was heading westbound, causing the Ford to roll over onto its top.

DPS said there were injuries but has not released specifics at this time.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

