Advertisement

Twitter outage reported

FILE - This Nov. 4, 2013, file photo shows the icon for the Twitter app on an iPhone in San...
FILE - This Nov. 4, 2013, file photo shows the icon for the Twitter app on an iPhone in San Jose, Calif. An outage Thursday morning caused some people to not be able to load tweets or use related apps, according to reports.(AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez, File)
By Gray News staff
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 7:51 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - An outage is preventing some people from being able to access Twitter.

Several users began reporting problems around 8 a.m. Eastern., according to Downdetector, but at around 9 a.m., people were beginning to see a return to functionality.

The outage was described as major by The Verge, with users reporting issues getting onto Twitter on mobile and web, as well as accessing apps such as Tweetdeck.

Twitter’s access page didn’t report any issues, though.

Twitter is rejecting Elong Musk's allegations about the amount of fake accounts on the platform. (CNN, GETTY IMAGES, TWITTER)

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Early morning equipment fire temporarily closes Bryan restaurant
William Garrett Spangler, 35, was arrested last Friday on four counts of arson and released on...
Bryan man accused of using fireworks to start several grass fires
Wellborn Special Utility District transitions customers to stage 2 of water conservation
File
ERCOT issues 2nd conservation appeal this week; Texans asked to reduce electricity use from 2-9 p.m. Wednesday
Arnulfo Reyes is speaking out as he mourns the loss of his 11 students. (KABB, WOAI, FAMILY...
GRAPHIC: ‘I lost 11’: Uvalde teacher speaks out as sole survivor of classroom shooting

Latest News

Customer pumping gas
Wholesale inflation in June surged 11.3% from a year ago
Alex Murdaugh may be indicted on murder charges.
Attorney may face charges in slayings of wife, son
Members of the public watch a 360º visual animated panoramic montage of notable work by the...
Van Gogh self-portrait found hidden behind another painting
Blue Bell's Oatmeal Cream Pie Ice Cream
Blue Bell celebrates National Ice Cream month with new ice cream flavor