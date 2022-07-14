Advertisement

Wellborn SUD issues Boil Water Notice, implements Stage 5 Water Conservation

The precautionary notice will remain in effect until water quality tests are performed.
By Fallon Appleton
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 10:54 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Wellborn Special Utility District issued a Boil Water Notice and a mandatory Stage 5 Water Conservation Thursday morning.

The district says the Boil Water Notice is needed due to the loss of system pressure as required by TCEQ.

Wellborn SUD says the cause of the “loss of pressure is due to the extreme high demand put on the system as a result of customer non-compliance to the District’s previously issued outdoor watering schedules.”

To ensure destruction of all harmful bacteria and other microbes, water for drinking, cooking, and ice making should be boiled and cooled prior to use for drinking water or human consumption purposes. The water should be brought to a vigorous rolling boil and then boiled for two minutes.

In lieu of boiling, individuals may purchase bottled water or obtain water from some other suitable source for drinking water or human consumption purposes. When it is no longer necessary to boil the water, Wellborn SUD officials will notify customers that the water is safe for drinking water or human consumption purposes.

Additionally, Wellborn SUD is also implementing Stage 5 Water Conservation. This order prohibits any and all outside watering.

Outside watering includes automatic sprinkler systems, handheld watering, hose end watering, and soaker hoses.

According to Wellborn SUD, these changes are mandatory and necessary to maintain safe storage levels for fire protection, drinking and sanitation.

Officials say the restrictions under Stage 5 will remain in place until Monday when the District reevaluates system water demands.

