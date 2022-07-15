Brazos Valley Troupe actors get to take on their dream roles in ‘Miscast’

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A lot of performers have roles that they’ve always wanted to play, but were never cast for reasons of gender, race, or age. Brazos Valley troop is getting rid of any restrictions that may have held actors back in their production of “Miscast.”

M. A. Sterling, the Managing Artistic Director of Brazos Valley TROUPE, joined First News at Four to discuss their upcoming show.

In this unique performance, audiences will see the cast in roles of their choosing.

“It’s fun to see what everybody picked and also get to see them perform because you won’t get to see that again because we just won’t be casting those roles,” Sterling explained.

Sterling loves seeing the energy the young actors bring to their parts as well as two former members who are co-directing the production.

Brazos Valley TROUPE is approaching its 28th anniversary, but it hasn’t gotten here without a few bumps in the road.

“I know that we’ve lost some theatres in Texas and around the country because [COVID] just hit” and with inflation, “it’s harder to put that expendable income on things like this, on either donating or coming to see shows, and its just been a rough couple of years,” explained Sterling.

Despite these struggles, BVT is looking forward to a busy season.

Sterling says they want to “not just stay afloat, but to just get stronger and thrive.”

Come see BVT perform in “Miscast” on Friday, July 15 at 7:30 p.m. and Saturday, July 16 at 3 p.m. or 7:30 p.m.

Ticket prices are $15 each for General Admission Seating, and $25 each for Table Seating, with the added bonus of tokens for concessions, and the chance to win prizes. Seating for Century Club Members, Sponsors, current TROUPErs, or kids (ages 3-12). is $22. Reach out to BVT about reservations at bvttix@yahoo.com.

Visit Brazos Valley TROUPE’s Facebook for more information and to keep up with their latest productions.

