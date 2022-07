BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Many Bryan ISD graduates were awarded scholarships last weekend at the Hispanic Forums’ 24th Annual Scholarship Gala.

In total 60 students in both Bryan and College Station received more than $140,000 in scholarship money.

