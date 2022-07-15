College Station City Council approves Amazon location planning to use drones

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The College Station City Council unanimously approved a zoning change to allow an Amazon facility in town. The spot will be used to deliver packages via drone.

It will be located at 400 Technology Parkway is near Highway 6 and Rock Prairie Road.

The Texas A&M System Deputy Chancellor & CFO, Billy Hamilton, spoke on behalf of the university and Chancellor John Sharp. They shared excitement for the advancement and future collaboration possibilities.

Robin Murphy, a neighbor of the location for Amazon Prime Air, spoke on behalf of a group and shared her experience with drones. She shared concerns about noise and its impact on their quality of life. She also brought up concerns with the location near a major roadway.

Steve Parker, a College Station resident, shared concerns about safety and stated he wanted to object to the approval of the site for Amazon. He also shared concerns about the number of drones in the sky at a time.

Representatives from the College Station Police and Fire Departments spoke to the council about their ability to handle any concerns with drones. The fire department addressed fires, saying lithium batteries catching fire in electric cars are a larger concern. The Police Department said they have opened a conversation with Amazon to address callers’ concerns about the drones.

Matt Prochaska, the President and CEO of the Brazos Valley Economic Development Corporation shared his excitement about Amazon’s interest in College Station. He also noted he is in a neighboring subdivision and looks forward to using the service.

Amazon is still working with the Federal Aviation Administration where noise and operations are concerned. The city council discussed the control of the FAA in regards to air space, and the city’s current inability to regulate drones.

