Lone Star Division Champions stay hot as Cavalry win 3-1

Highlights: Cavalry top Royals 3-1 at Edible Field
By Morgan Weaver
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 11:19 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Brazos Cavalry FC were named the 2022 USL2 Lone Star Division champions after last Sunday’s 3-0 victory over Round Rock SC. This is the 3rd USL2 division championship since joining the league in 2017.

The (9-2-1) Brazos Valley champions welcomed the (3-7-2) AHFC Royals to Edible Field on Thursday, July 14th. The 1st place Cavalry maintained their elite form and showed why they deserve to be the champion, taking a 3-1 victory over the Royals.

When looking at the stat sheet after the game, the Cavalry dominated in every aspect. The Brazos Valley finished the match with 13 shots compared to AHFC’s three and six corners whereas the Royals had three. Ethan Stevenson had the most shot attempts of the match, with five, but David Imbert was close behind with three shots.

The Cavalry continues to fire on all cylinders offensively, with eight shots in the 1st half off five chances, and two corner kicks. Elliot Cutts scored his 3rd goal of the season in the 10th minute of the game off a Jan Engles assist. The Cavalry smelled blood in the water and quickly scored five minutes later in the 15th minute. Ethan Stevenson, of Winthrop University, scored that 2nd goal for the Cavalry for his 18th goal of the season thanks to a beautiful Thomas Brulay through ball. Stevenson’s 18th goal now ties the record for the most goals scored in a season in USL2 history!

65th-minute substitute Henry Kumwenda, who came in for David Imbert, scored his 1st goal of the season eight minutes after checking into the match to extend the Cavalry lead to three. However, the Cavalry were unable to complete that shutout as the Royals were able to find their way onto the scoreboard in the 81st minute to make a two-goal deficit.

The Cavalry will head into their last game of the season with a four-game win streak after this 3-1 victory over the AHFC Royals. The Brazos Valley’s last match will be against Round Rock SC on Saturday, July 16th at Edible Field

