Railroad crossing at Cain Road closed Friday afternoon
Published: Jul. 15, 2022 at 1:51 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Drivers hoping to get on and off Cain Road from Wellborn Road will need to find another route Friday afternoon.
Union Pacific will have the railroad crossing at Cain and Wellborn Road closed for about an hour, according to the College Station Police Department.
Drivers will need to find another route during that time.
