Several injuries reported in crash involving canine passengers

Several dogs are safe after a major crash happened Friday at FM 1428 and SH 21, according to...
Several dogs are safe after a major crash happened Friday at FM 1428 and SH 21, according to the Madison County Sheriff’s Office.(Madison County Sheriff's Office)
By Adrienne DeMoss
Published: Jul. 15, 2022 at 3:06 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
MADISONVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - Several dogs are safe after a major crash happened Friday at FM 1428 and SH 21, according to the Madison County Sheriff’s Office.

There sheriff’s office said their were some injuries associated with the crash but none of them are life threatening. Also, there were several dogs in one of the vehicles, the sheriff’s office said.

MCSO has not released the cause of the crash.

Along with the sheriff’s office, Madisonville Veterinary Hospital and Madisonville PD Animal Control responded to the crash.

