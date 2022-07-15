Treat of the Day: Hispanic Forum of BCS awards more than $140,000 in scholarship money
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 8:27 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Some hard-working graduates were awarded scholarships at the Hispanic Forum of Bryan-College Station’s 24th Annual Scholarship Gala.
In total 60 Bryan-College Station students received more than $140,000 in scholarship money from the Hispanic Forum.
It was possible thanks to the Brazos Valley businesses and community members who made generous donations.
Congrats to the recent Bryan ISD graduates that were awarded scholarships this past weekend at the Hispanic Forum of Bryan/College Station's 24th Annual Scholarship Gala!!— Bryan ISD (@BryanISD) July 13, 2022
In total 60 Bryan-College Station students received more than $140,000 in scholarship money!#BryanProud pic.twitter.com/ZtKJ3CsWlc
Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.