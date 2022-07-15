Treat of the Day: Hispanic Forum of BCS awards more than $140,000 in scholarship money

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Some hard-working graduates were awarded scholarships at the Hispanic Forum of Bryan-College Station’s 24th Annual Scholarship Gala.

In total 60 Bryan-College Station students received more than $140,000 in scholarship money from the Hispanic Forum.

It was possible thanks to the Brazos Valley businesses and community members who made generous donations.

Congrats to the recent Bryan ISD graduates that were awarded scholarships this past weekend at the Hispanic Forum of Bryan/College Station's 24th Annual Scholarship Gala!!



