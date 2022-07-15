Advertisement

Treat of the Day: Hispanic Forum of BCS awards more than $140,000 in scholarship money

By Megan Calongne
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 8:27 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Some hard-working graduates were awarded scholarships at the Hispanic Forum of Bryan-College Station’s 24th Annual Scholarship Gala.

In total 60 Bryan-College Station students received more than $140,000 in scholarship money from the Hispanic Forum.

It was possible thanks to the Brazos Valley businesses and community members who made generous donations.

