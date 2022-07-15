Advertisement

VIDEO: Man riding tractor leads police on chase through golf course

Police say a Kentucky man riding a tractor led officers on a chase through a golf course before being arrested. (Source: WKYT)
By Phil Pendleton and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 8:27 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BEREA, Ky. (WKYT/Gray News) - A Kentucky man has been arrested after police say he led them on a chase while riding a tractor through a golf course.

WKYT reports the incident occurred on Wednesday afternoon in Berea, where a witness caught video of Jarod Wherle on a tractor with police cars following behind.

Wherle was eventually taken into custody, according to police. He faces eight charges from the chase that went through several yards and the golf course.

According to authorities, Wherle almost hit an officer and two people on a bike during the chase.

Officials said the golf course suffered damages valued at more than $1,000.

Copyright 2022 WKYT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A screenshot from leaked footage shows a law enforcement officer checking his phone inside Robb...
Uvalde police officer who drew outrage for checking his phone was waiting to hear from his dying wife during shooting
Early morning equipment fire temporarily closes Bryan restaurant
Amy Jozwiak mugshot
Burton ISD employee arrested, accused of stealing thousands from coworker
Blue Bell's Oatmeal Cream Pie Ice Cream
Blue Bell celebrates National Ice Cream month with new ice cream flavor
FILE - Texas Department of Public Safety troopers look over the scene of a fatal car wreck...
Feds: Father had meth in system, was driving truck in fatal collision with golf team van

Latest News

a
Making playoffs provides momentum for 2022 Rangers
A exhibit showing an U.S. Secret Service intelligence report is displayed, as the House select...
Watchdog says Secret Service deleted Jan. 6 text messages
The were awarded more than $140,000 in scholarship money
Treat of the Day: Hispanic Forum of BCS awards more than $140,000 in scholarship money
The performances are on Friday, July 15 and Saturday, July 16
Brazos Valley Troupe actors get to take on their dream roles in ‘Miscast’