Advertisement

Weekend Gardener - Iron deficiency in citrus plants

By Fallon Appleton
Published: Jul. 15, 2022 at 10:22 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A citrus plant may look healthy overall, but Texas A&M AgriLife says if you look closely you may see signs it’s iron deficient.

Tim Hartmann with Texas A&M AgriLife says to first start with the leaves. Yellow leaves are one way to distinguish iron deficiency from nitrogen issues or fertilizer inadequacy.

To solve this problem Hartmann says to use chelated iron.

“Iron sulfate is not going to be effective with our high pH soil and so we can either spray on that iron chelates onto the leaves, or we can mix it up with water and drench it around the roots,” said Hartmann.

Hartmann says you should see results in a few weeks.

For those who have alkaline soil, Hartmann recommends, an EDDHA Iron chelate and a soil drenching method.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A screenshot from leaked footage shows a law enforcement officer checking his phone inside Robb...
Uvalde police officer who drew outrage for checking his phone was waiting to hear from his dying wife during shooting
Blue Bell's Oatmeal Cream Pie Ice Cream
Blue Bell celebrates National Ice Cream month with new ice cream flavor
Amy Jozwiak mugshot
Burton ISD employee arrested, accused of stealing thousands from coworker
The precautionary notice will remain in effect until water quality tests are performed.
Wellborn SUD issues Boil Water Notice, implements Stage 5 Water Conservation
FILE - Texas Department of Public Safety troopers look over the scene of a fatal car wreck...
Feds: Father had meth in system, was driving truck in fatal collision with golf team van

Latest News

Weekend Gardener - Iron deficiency in our citrus plants
Weekend Gardener - Iron deficiency in our citrus plants
Friday Morning Weather Update 7/15
Friday Morning Weather Update 7/15
Amazon Prime Air is looking at College Station for their new delivery service via drone....
College Station City Council approves Amazon location planning to use drones
Highlights: Cavalry top Royals 3-1 at Edible Field
Highlights: Cavalry top Royals 3-1 at Edible Field