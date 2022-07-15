Weekend Gardener - Iron deficiency in citrus plants

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A citrus plant may look healthy overall, but Texas A&M AgriLife says if you look closely you may see signs it’s iron deficient.

Tim Hartmann with Texas A&M AgriLife says to first start with the leaves. Yellow leaves are one way to distinguish iron deficiency from nitrogen issues or fertilizer inadequacy.

To solve this problem Hartmann says to use chelated iron.

“Iron sulfate is not going to be effective with our high pH soil and so we can either spray on that iron chelates onto the leaves, or we can mix it up with water and drench it around the roots,” said Hartmann.

Hartmann says you should see results in a few weeks.

For those who have alkaline soil, Hartmann recommends, an EDDHA Iron chelate and a soil drenching method.

