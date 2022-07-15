Wellborn SUD rescinds boil water notice

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - After issuing a boil water notice Thursday morning, Wellborn Special Utilities District now says the water is safe for human consumption without boiling.

“The public water system has taken the necessary corrective actions to restore the quality of the water distributed by this public water system used for drinking water or human consumption purposes...,” a release from Wellborn SUD said.

The district provided TCEQ with laboratory test results that indicate that the water no longer requires boiling prior to use as of July 15.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.