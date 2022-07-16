Aggieland Scuba’s new mermaid classes makes a splash in Bryan

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A new concept for becoming a strong swimmer is open in town and they’re ready to make a splash.

“This is something that’s up and coming, it’s getting really popular,” Nathan Blanchard, the owner of Aggieland Scuba, said.

While basic swimming skills are vital, Aggieland is taking it a step further, helping people be strong and confident swimmers. This is achieved by becoming a mermaid.

Megan Bob is a professional mermaid. She says no matter the age, this is making childhood dreams come true at the same time.

“It’s one of those things where until you try you really don’t know,” Bob said.

She teaches mermaid classes where people use a monofin to sail through the water.

“You learn a lot about yourself, what your strengths are, what kind of balance and control you have in your life. That’s really amazing to feel on the water too, is that confidence that you have to be free,” Bob said.

Blanchard says they also focus on safety, having someone monitor and help the mermaids as they swim.

“This builds confidence in every age group when they’re in the water,” he said. “The built-in safety that this has in the course, whether it be with others, or just an understanding of the community of being safe and aware around water. So it really has that confidence for kids and adults.”

Classes are available for anyone ages six and older.

If you’re thinking about trying, Bob says it’s a great workout too.

Aggieland Scuba offers classes from beginner, all the way to becoming a professional mermaid.

