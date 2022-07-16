Advertisement

The Arts Council celebrates art education with new exhibit

The exhibit is available to see through Aug. 11
By Megan Calongne
Jul. 15, 2022
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Arts Council of the Brazos Valley is putting a spotlight on art education by celebrating the people who make it possible.

In a reception on Friday, July 15, the Arts Council honored current and retired teachers with a reception for their newest exhibit “Saved by the Bell: Celebrating Art Education in the Brazos Valley.”

According to the Arts Council President Jeremy Osborne, “this exhibit is really great because it doesn’t only provide an opportunity for students to visit, it shows them that arts can be a profession, so these teachers can bring students through and show them that they can really make a living by pursuing their passion and arts.”

This exhibit features the artwork of Mindy Austin, Jami Bevans, Teri Clark, Robyn Glass, Christine Grafe, Sara Jordan, Brent Maxwell, Lisa Miller, Renee Richards, Katie Shirley, Eric Theodore, Lisa Urban, and Magda Zietsman.

“Saved by the Bell: Celebrating Art Education in the Brazos Valley” will be on display at The Arts Council from July 15 to Aug. 11.

For more information, visit acbv.org or call (979) 696-2787.

