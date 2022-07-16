College Station residents express concerns about neighborhood’s future

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Some College Station residents are concerned about a proposed plan that could change the future of their neighborhood. The proposed plan is to realign Corporate Parkway at William D. Fitch and connect it to the Pebble Creek neighborhood. The plan was presented by the city’s public works director, Emily Fisher, at Thursday’s city council meeting.

Brian Bochner has lived in Pebble Creek for 22 years and is against the realignment. He was one of 1,200 neighbors who signed a petition against it that was presented at Thursday’s city council meeting. Bochner believes the realignment would impact the community aspect of the area.

“Everybody knows each other, and we do a lot of things together, a lot of activities together,” Bochner said.

The Pebble Creek resident fears small activities like walking the neighborhood will change if the city council agrees to connect Corporate Parkway to the neighborhood.

“There’s gonna be conflicts between increased traffic volumes and pedestrians, bicyclists and school kids that go to Pebble Creek Elementary School,” Bochner said.

Mayor Karl Mooney said plans to realign Corporate Parkway are nothing new but believes it shouldn’t be tied into the neighborhood.

“There is no funding to take it beyond a simple design, and there’s no timeline as to when it will happen,” Mooney said.

Mooney said Pebble Creek residents shouldn’t be concerned at the present moment. He said action would likely not be taken until 20 to 30 years.

“I just hope that folks will get the facts rather than having a few people fan the flames when there’s nothing really about a fire going on at all,” Mooney said.

No matter when a decision is made, Bochner believes Corporate Parkway realigning into Pebble Creek would not be the best option.

“I was disappointed that the council did not make a decision last night and kick the can to the subsequent council to make that decision because I don’t think the conditions are going to change any,” Bochner said.

