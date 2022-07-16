Deadly heatwave affecting Europe early next week.

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Just as the Brazos Valley is witnessing a hot, record-breaking summer, another continent is experiencing an incredibly dangerous heatwave. Temperatures are forecasted to climb to 40°C (104°F) in the Southern United Kingdom, Spain, and France early next week.

For Texans, that may not seem terrible. The state often sees triple-digit temperatures for extended periods of time. Yet, two words differentiate what Texans and Europeans are experiencing: air conditioning. Air conditioning is common in the state of Texas, yet very hard to find in Europe where temperatures rarely climb to where the appliance is needed.

Amber and Red Alerts issued for the Southern portions of the United Kingdom (United Kingdom Meteorological Office)

The United Kingdom Meteorological Office has issued two sets of alerts for the start of the next work week:

Amber Alert - Similar to heat advisories issued by the National Weather Service. The U.K. Meteorological Office issued the Amber alert for Sunday, July 16th.

Red Alert - The most extreme of heat alerts. These are similar to the National Weather Service’s excessive heat warnings. The Red Alerts are in place for Monday, July 18th, and Tuesday, July 19th



This is the first time that the U.K. has issued a Red Alert, letting western Europeans know exactly how dangerous the heat is expected to be. Major cities included in the Red Alert include:

London

Oxford

Manchester

Population-wide adverse health effects experienced, not limited to those most vulnerable to extreme heat, leading to serious illness or danger to life... High risk of failure of heat-sensitive systems and equipment, potentially leading to localized loss of power and other essential services, such as water or mobile phone services

The United Kingdom is not the only country battling the heat. France and Spain are also expecting above 40°C temperatures and wildfire conditions.

Météo-France, the French equivalent to the National Weather Service, describes the situation below:

Attention, la Direction Générale de la Sécurité Civile recommande une grande prudence pour les journées du vendredi 15 juillet au lundi 18 juillet en raison de la situation caniculaire et du fort danger d’incendies qui en découle, particulièrement marqué pour la végétation basse (champs agricoles, friches, bords de route...). Le danger météorologique d'incendies sera également fort dans le sud du pays avec le mistral qui s'installe en vallée du Rhône vendredi puis samedi sur des secteurs en forte sécheresse. [TRANSLATED] Attention, the General Directorate of Civil Security recommends great caution for the days from Friday, July 15 to Monday, July 18 due to the heat wave situation and the high danger of fires that results from it, particularly marked for the low vegetation (agricultural fields, wasteland, roadsides, etc.). The meteorological danger of fires will also be strong in the south of the country with the mistral which settles in the Rhône valley on Friday then Saturday in areas in severe drought.

