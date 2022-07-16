Deadly heatwave affecting Europe early next week.
Temperatures expected to reach 104°F in region where air conditioning is uncommon
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Just as the Brazos Valley is witnessing a hot, record-breaking summer, another continent is experiencing an incredibly dangerous heatwave. Temperatures are forecasted to climb to 40°C (104°F) in the Southern United Kingdom, Spain, and France early next week.
For Texans, that may not seem terrible. The state often sees triple-digit temperatures for extended periods of time. Yet, two words differentiate what Texans and Europeans are experiencing: air conditioning. Air conditioning is common in the state of Texas, yet very hard to find in Europe where temperatures rarely climb to where the appliance is needed.
The United Kingdom Meteorological Office has issued two sets of alerts for the start of the next work week:
- Amber Alert - Similar to heat advisories issued by the National Weather Service.
- The U.K. Meteorological Office issued the Amber alert for Sunday, July 16th.
- Red Alert - The most extreme of heat alerts. These are similar to the National Weather Service’s excessive heat warnings.
- The Red Alerts are in place for Monday, July 18th, and Tuesday, July 19th
This is the first time that the U.K. has issued a Red Alert, letting western Europeans know exactly how dangerous the heat is expected to be. Major cities included in the Red Alert include:
- London
- Oxford
- Manchester
The United Kingdom is not the only country battling the heat. France and Spain are also expecting above 40°C temperatures and wildfire conditions.
Météo-France, the French equivalent to the National Weather Service, describes the situation below:
