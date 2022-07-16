Advertisement

Johnson, Robinson Named Sporting News Preseason All-Americans

(KBTX)
By Morgan Weaver
Published: Jul. 15, 2022 at 9:16 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M football’s Antonio Johnson and Layden Robinson were selected as Sporting News 2022 Preseason All-Americans, the outlet announced Friday. Johnson was named to the first team, while Robinson earned second team honors.

Johnson is coming off an impressive sophomore campaign that saw him earn a starting role at nickel and serve as one of the Aggies’ elite tacklers. The East St. Louis, Illinois, native tallied 79 tackles in 2021, good for second on the team. He ranked in the top-11 in the SEC and led A&M with 53 solo takedowns in his second season in Aggieland, also adding five pass breakups and 8.5 tackles for loss. He was named to the AP All-SEC Second Team and earned PFF All-America First Team honors in 2021.

Robinson was a staple at right guard in 2021, starting all 10 games he played in as a sophomore. He was a key reserve for one of the top offensive lines the SEC has seen in over a decade during his freshman year, as the 2020 Maroon Goons led the league in sacks allowed, tackles for loss allowed and yards per rush. Last season, the Manvel, Texas native provided veteran leadership for an offensive line that cleared the way for one of the nation’s most productive running back tandems, with each tallying at least 900 yards and six touchdowns on the year.

The Aggies will begin the 2022 season at Kyle Field, taking on Sam Houston at 11 a.m. on the SEC Network. Fans are encouraged to visit www.12thMan.com/footballtickets or call the 12th Man Foundation at 888-99-AGGIE (888-992-4443) to purchase season tickets. Additionally, fans can fill out the form on this page and a 12th Man Foundation representative will contact them to discuss all available ticketing options to attend one or more of the Aggies’ seven home games this fall.

