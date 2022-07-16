Advertisement

Montgomery County deputies respond to welfare check, leads to officer involved shooting

Montgomery County deputies involved in officer involved shooting(MGN)
By Conner Beene
Published: Jul. 16, 2022 at 4:18 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
MAGNOLIA, Texas (KBTX) -Deputies with the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office and Troopers with the Department of Public Safety assisted the Magnolia Police Department after there were reports of a 23-year-old male armed with a shotgun Friday night in the 17 thousand block of FM1488 in Magnolia.

Magnolia police were originally dispatched to the scene in response to a welfare check. Officers arrived at the scene and discovered the male was armed. The suspect was known by officers and reportedly has a history with mental illness. Montgomery County also sent a mental health deputy to deescalate the situation.

As officials were attempting to get the male to surrender peacefully, he pointed the shotgun at law enforcement. Officers reportedly discharged their weapons hitting the male in the stomach and the upper leg.

The suspect has been transported to Memorial Herman The Woodlands Memorial Herman Medical Center, where he is reportedly in stable condition.

This incident is currently under investigation by the Texas Department of Public Safety, Texas Rangers, The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, and the Montgomery County District Attorney’s Office.

