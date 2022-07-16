Advertisement

Skittles contain known toxin, unfit for human consumption, lawsuit claims

Skittles are unsafe for consumers because they contain a known toxin, lawsuit charges.
Skittles are unsafe for consumers because they contain a known toxin, lawsuit charges.(Ekaterina79 via canva)
By CNN Staff
Published: Jul. 16, 2022 at 3:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A new lawsuit claims that Skittles are unsafe to eat.

A consumer in California has filed a lawsuit in federal court against candy maker Mars that alleges that Skittles are made with a known toxin, titanium dioxide, that’s unfit for human consumption.

In 2016, Mars said it planned to eliminate the chemical compound from its products. However, the lawsuit claims it is still being used in products, including Skittles.

A Mars spokesperson released the following statement regarding the lawsuit:

“While we do not comment on pending litigation, our use of titanium dioxide complies with FDA regulations.”

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A screenshot from leaked footage shows a law enforcement officer checking his phone inside Robb...
Uvalde police officer who drew outrage for checking his phone was waiting to hear from his dying wife during shooting
Blue Bell's Oatmeal Cream Pie Ice Cream
Blue Bell celebrates National Ice Cream month with new ice cream flavor
Jacie Martino Mugshot
College Station woman arrested after roommate’s dog dies from dehydration
Some residents believe this would change the neighborhood's quality of life.
College Station residents express concerns about neighborhood’s future
Amazon Prime Air is looking at College Station for their new delivery service via drone....
College Station City Council approves Amazon location planning to use drones

Latest News

Angie Carrasco, 12, was last seen at 1:45 a.m. July 16 in the 2700 block of 2700 Block of...
Amber Alert: North Texas 12-year-old abducted in Chevy Silverado
The St. Charles Police Department reports it is investigating a crime spree where a man was...
Armed robber shot, killed by customer at convenience store, police say
Montgomery County deputies involved in officer involved shooting
Montgomery County deputies respond to welfare check, leads to officer involved shooting
President Joe Biden is laying out a framework for the U.S. to build alliances in the Middle...
Biden’s Mideast trip aimed at reassuring wary leaders
President Biden spends his final day in Saudi Arabia declaring the US will "remain an active...
Biden pledges continued US involvement in Middle East