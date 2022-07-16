St. Joseph’s Cancer Center creates state-of-the-art device

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -St. Joseph’s Cancer Center created the Brazos Valleys’ first and only, state-of-the-art Varian Edge Linear Accelerator.

A linear accelerator is a device used to treat certain types of cancer by aiming radiation with pinpoint accuracy so only the targeted areas receive treatment.

The Varian Edge is the latest linear technology. The device offers stereotactic radiosurgery, a noninvasive type of radiation therapy that uses highly focused radiation beams to quickly and effectively remove previously inaccessible tumors from the brain, lung, spine and other areas. For most outpatient procedures, the Varian Edge eliminates the need for incisions and hospital stays.

Dr. Scott Goble, Radiation Oncologist at St. Joseph’s, said this upgrade will provide the highest care to Brazos Valley patients.

“So this is an advantage of this machine. All the specifications allow us to be extremely controlled with the radiation and extremely precise with the radiation. We can treat not only the small tumors, but we can treat other areas as well so it’s going to benefit more patients than just a small specialty group,” said Goble.

Dr. Jamie Pawlowski, Radiation Oncologist at St. Joseph’s, said having the Varian Edge readily available in our area is a game changer.

“Previously people had to travel to receive whether that’s to Houston, to Temple, to Austin,” said Pawlowski. “Now with the capabilities we are able to provide on this machine, people are able to get this highly specialized radiation right here.”

