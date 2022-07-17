Advertisement

Amber Alert: Police search for missing Georgia girl, 15

DeKalb County police are searching for Ta’Niyah King, 15 (l). She is believed to be with Dana...
DeKalb County police are searching for Ta’Niyah King, 15 (l). She is believed to be with Dana Dutley (r).(NCMEC)
By Gray News staff
Published: Jul. 16, 2022 at 8:55 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LITHONIA, Ga. (Gray News) - Police in Georgia have issued a Levi’s Call, that state’s version of an Amber Alert, for a missing 15-year-old girl.

DeKalb County police are searching for Ta’Niyah King.

She is described as 5′4″ tall and weighing 90 lbs.

King was last seen in the area of 3027 Winding Grove in Lithonia, which is just outside Atlanta. She was wearing a white shirt, black jeans, hot pink bonnet, no shoes. Her hair is in braids.

She is believed to be with Dana Dutley who may be travelling in a 2015 blue Chevrolet Malibu with license plate number CDI2646.

Anyone with information is asked to call DeKalb County police at 678-937-2852 or 911.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A screenshot from leaked footage shows a law enforcement officer checking his phone inside Robb...
Uvalde police officer who drew outrage for checking his phone was waiting to hear from his dying wife during shooting
Blue Bell's Oatmeal Cream Pie Ice Cream
Blue Bell celebrates National Ice Cream month with new ice cream flavor
Jacie Martino Mugshot
College Station woman arrested after roommate’s dog dies from dehydration
Some residents believe this would change the neighborhood's quality of life.
College Station residents express concerns about neighborhood’s future
Amazon Prime Air is looking at College Station for their new delivery service via drone....
College Station City Council approves Amazon location planning to use drones

Latest News

Photo still of the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children logo.
Amber Alert canceled, North Texas 12-year-old located
Saturday Evening Pinpoint WX Update 7/16
Saturday Evening Pinpoint WX Update 7/16
Traffic is backed up on Interstate 90 after a fatal pileup where at least 20 vehicles crashed...
2 kids among 6 dead in Montana highway pileup, 8 others hurt
Bobby East, a three-time USAC national champion driver, has died after being stabbed this week...
Champion driver Bobby East fatally stabbed at gas station