The Bombers Offense Goes Quiet In A 9-1 Loss

Brazos Valley Bombers
Brazos Valley Bombers
By Clutch Entertainment Group
Published: Jul. 16, 2022 at 10:11 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
VICTORIEA, Texas (KBTX) - Price Simmering took the mound Saturday night for the Bombers against the Generals in Victoria. Simmering came into this game with a 1.20 earned run average in 15 innings pitched. The Bombers looked to extend their win streak to three and gain ground on the Acadiana Cane Cutters for the division lead.

The game started as an even matchup between the two teams until the fourth inning, where the Generals took over from there. The Generals had six RBI doubles, which took them to a 9-0 going into the eighth inning.

The Bombers, down nine in their last five outs, got something going with a double by Kyle Atkinson. Wyatt Grant then took the plate and hit an RBI single to score the first and only Bomber run of the night. That is all Brazos Valley would get though, as it was a quiet night for the Bombers.

The Bombers only managed to knock three hits in play throughout the nine innings, despite being a superior offensive team. The other hit of the night would go Jackson Cobb in the first inning. The Generals pitching overpowered a superior offense.

The Bombers travel to Baton Rouge to take on the Rougarou Sunday. On Monday, they will face the Acadiana Cane Cutters on their turf. The Bombers are back in action at Edible Field Tuesday, July 19 with hopes of getting revenge on the Victoria Generals who gave the Bombers a loss Saturday night.

