Cavalry caps off regular season with a 7-1 win

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - In their last regular season game of the year the Cavalry wins 7-1 over the Round Rock Rams.

In the 12th minute of play Ethan Stevenson nails a PK, to put BV up 1-0 and makes Stevenson the USL League Two single season scoring record holder with 18 goals.

David Imbert scored his first of two of goals in the half off Antonio Bittencourt assist in the 33rd minute of play.

Shortly after, Stevenson passed it ahead to Henry Kumwenda for a top-shelf finish. Cavalry pads their lead 3-0 and heads into half 4-0.

