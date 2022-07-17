Advertisement

Law enforcement agencies go head-to-head in ‘Battle of the Badges’

By Caleb Britt
Published: Jul. 16, 2022 at 10:50 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The Bryan Police Department, College Station Police Department, Texas A&M University Police Department and the Brazos County Sheriff’s Office competed in the first “Battle of the Badges” Saturday. The event was hosted by Row House College Station and benefitted the Sexual Assault Resource Center (SARC).

Each department had a team of six and competed in a 5K rowing competition. The categories included the fastest team, fastest individual, and the most donations raised. The fastest team was the Bryan Police Department, the fastest individual was Kyle Cottle with the Bryan Police Department and the Brazos County Sheriff’s Office raised the most donations.

All entities helped to raise over $2,000.

“That $2,000 serves our clients,” SARC’s executive director Lindsey LeBlanc said. “It’s about 10 hours of counseling for clients or about 20 pairs of scrubs for our care packages, so it is tangible to our survivors that we can support them through those funds.”

LeBlanc said the event also helped raise awareness for the organization. SARC works to help sexual assault victims through its crisis intervention and counseling services. The organization also spreads awareness through outreach and education.

“That’s a really great thing for us to be able to reach people that haven’t heard of us before,” LeBlanc said. “Our goal is to help survivors and with helping survivors, we need more of the community behind us rallying and supporting us.”

For more information about SARC, click here.

