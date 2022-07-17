One teenager dead, two injured in overnight crash in Madison County

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - One teenager is dead and two more are injured after an overnight crash in Madison County, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS).

Officials say the crash happened on Farm-to-Market 978 near County Road 314 just after 1 a.m. on Sunday, July 17.

Troopers say the 16-year-old driver of a 1999 Dodge Dakota was traveling westbound when they came around a curve and struck a tree.

One passenger, a 15-year-old male, was pronounced dead at the scene by Madison County Justice of the Peace Steven Cole. The driver of the Dodge, a 16-year-old male, was transported to Baylor Scott & White McLane Children’s Hospital – Temple and another passenger, a 16-year-old male, was transported to CHI St. Joseph Health Regional Hospital – Bryan and treated for his injuries.

This is an ongoing investigation, and there is no additional information available for release at this time.

