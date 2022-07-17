Texas A&M Forest Service responds to Limestone County fire

LIMESTONE COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) -According to the Texas A&M Forest Service, the “Power House Fire” in Limestone County outside of Waco, is 363 acres and 60% contained.

The Texas A&M Forest Service responded to a request for assistance in Limestone County on Saturday evening.

The Forest Service tweeted that “forward progression has been stopped.”

Update: the #PowerHouseFire (previously named #Limestone3962Fire) is 363 acres and 60% contained. Forward progression has been stopped. #txfire pic.twitter.com/sBXHhDgrvn — Incident Information - Texas A&M Forest Service (@AllHazardsTFS) July 16, 2022

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.