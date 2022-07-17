Advertisement

Texas A&M Forest Service responds to Limestone County fire

The fire in Limestone County is 363 acres and 60% contained,
By Hope Merritt
Published: Jul. 16, 2022 at 8:51 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
LIMESTONE COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) -According to the Texas A&M Forest Service, the “Power House Fire” in Limestone County outside of Waco, is 363 acres and 60% contained.

The Texas A&M Forest Service responded to a request for assistance in Limestone County on Saturday evening.

The Forest Service tweeted that “forward progression has been stopped.”

