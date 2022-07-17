Texas A&M Forest Service responds to Limestone County fire
Published: Jul. 16, 2022 at 8:51 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
LIMESTONE COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) -According to the Texas A&M Forest Service, the “Power House Fire” in Limestone County outside of Waco, is 363 acres and 60% contained.
The Texas A&M Forest Service responded to a request for assistance in Limestone County on Saturday evening.
The Forest Service tweeted that “forward progression has been stopped.”
Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.