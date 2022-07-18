Aggieland Humane Society pet of the week: Fiji & Tahiti

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Fiji & Tahiti are the Aggieland Humane Society pets of the week for July 15, 2022. Fiji & Tahiti are siblings and are believed to be around two months old. They are both going to come spayed, microchipped and fully vaccinated.

Aggieland Humane Society is located at 5359 Leonard Road in Bryan. They’re open Monday through Friday from 12:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. and Saturday from 12:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. Take a look at the other adorable pets available for adoption here.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.