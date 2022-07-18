Advertisement

Brazos County Crime Stoppers investigating aggravated robbery

Bryan Police needs the public’s help to identify the suspect in an aggravated robbery
By Hope Merritt
Published: Jul. 17, 2022 at 9:35 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Bryan Police Department needs your help to identify the suspect of an aggravated robbery that occurred on July 3.

The incident happened around 1:45 a.m. at the Truck Stop located at 2714 West SH 21. You can see the suspect in the picture provided above.

If you have any information on where he may be located, contact your local law enforcement agency or Brazos County Crime Stoppers at (979-775-TIPS).

A cash reward will be given with any information leading to his arrest.

