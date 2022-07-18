Brazos County law enforcement officers ready to raise money for Special Olympics during next week’s Tip-A-Cop

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Bryan College Station Tip-A-Cop fundraiser is set for next week. The annual event raises money for Special Olympics in the area.

Lt. Jason James with the Bryan Police Department was on Brazos Valley This Morning Monday to talk about what people can expect during the themed dining days at Texas Roadhouse. You can watch the full interview in the player above.

Law enforcement officers from the Bryan Police Department, College Station Police Department, Brazos County Constables, Brazos County Sheriff’s Office, Blinn College, Texas A&M University Police Department, Texas Department of Public Safety and Texas Parks and Wildlife Department will help the staff during dinner hours next week. They’ll do things like refill drinks, refill bread baskets, and help in other ways to collect tips that will go toward Special Olympics athletes and teams.

The fundraiser is Monday, July 25 through Thursday, July 28 from 3-10 p.m.

Monday, July 25: “Kid’s Night”

Kids who are dressed up like police officers will get a free kid’s meal with a purchase of an adult entrée. We will have a police vehicle outside for the kids to look at and play in. There will be a balloon artist and activities inside for the kids as well.

Tuesday, July 26: “Aggie Night”

We are hoping to have current and former Aggie athletes on site to help raise money. Wait staff will dress in Aggie attire.

Wednesday, July 27: “Cops and Robbers”

This is a theme night the wait staff came up with and wanted to do it again this year. The wait staff will dress as robbers.

Thursday, July 28: “Torch Run”

State wide Tip-a-Cop fundraiser. Texas Roadhouses across the nation will be holding a Tip-a-Cop fundraiser for Special Olympics. The wait staff will wear Law Enforcement Torch Run shirts.

If you are unable to attend Tip-A-Cop but would like to donate to Special Olympics, you can mail a check payable to “Special Olympics Texas” to

Bryan Police Department

Attention Lt. Jason James

303 E. 29th Street

Bryan, TX 77803

