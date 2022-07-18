Brian Kelly and Tigers preview 2022 season without Max Johnson

ATLANTA, Georgia (KBTX) - LSU kicks things off at SEC Media Days. The purple and gold are a popular team this offseason with 1st year Head Coach Brian Kelly at the helm.

LSU Head Coach Brian Kelly started the day’s press conference noting that this was his first preseason media opportunity since 2009 when he was at Cincinnati.

“For me being here being able to talk about our team and talk about the process we’ve had over the last 7 months, I’m excited to do that,” Brian Kelly said.

Kelly said he’s spent some time with his team, but he’s mainly been recruiting and filling the roster the last seven months.

“When you look at LSU 5-10 years down the road I feel like there wasn’t a better or more perfect hire than Coach Kelly,” Mike Jones Jr. said. “His track record speaks for itself. If you want guys that are going to win you need one of those consistent programs that are at the top of college football every year.”

“Coach Kelly does everything very specifically... it’s like he’s moving chess pieces,” Jack Bech said. “Everything he does he does it for a purpose and he knows once he does one thing he knows what the outcome is going to be, so very strategic in everything he does.”

Brian Kelly has started his tenure at LSU, but starting quarterback Max Johnson has left. He’s now on Texas A&M’s roster and his former teammates speak highly of the quarterback.

“I think Max is going to do a great job at A&M,” Jones said. ”I’ve played with a lot of great quarterbacks and he’s one of them.. great leader, great guy, and I’m sure he’ll make the most of his opportunity.”

“Max is going to be an amazing quarterback for A&M,” BJ Ojulari said. “He’s a good friend of mine on and off the field I haven’t met someone so pure.. and so good hearted and he’s going to do a great job for A&M. In practice he did a good job. He’s elsuive, can throw, so he’s the whole package for A&M.”

The Aggies and Tigers don’t meet until week 13 of the season.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.