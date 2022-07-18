Advertisement

Bryan student awarded scholarship honoring young Uvalde victim

This scholarship was one of eight she has been awarded, but Ally Surley said this one means the...
This scholarship was one of eight she has been awarded, but Ally Surley said this one means the most.
By Morgan Riddell
Published: Jul. 18, 2022 at 4:19 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A scholarship honoring one of the young Uvalde victims has been awarded to a Bryan student who is headed to Texas A&M University this fall.

Ally Surley accepted the scholarship at this year’s Hispanic Forum Scholarship Gala on July 9. The scholarship is honoring Annabell Rodriguez, a 10-year-old killed in May when a gunman entered her classroom at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde.

According to Annabell’s parents, she dreamed of being a veterinarian, was always on the honor roll and hated missing school. Surley was presented the scholarship by Annabell’s mother.

Surley graduated at the top of her high school class, where she was heavily involved in extracurriculars. This scholarship was one of eight she has been awarded, but Surley said this one means the most.

“It’s [a] very honorable thing to receive a scholarship like that,” Surley said.

The scholarship totaled $6,000. Marci Ramirez, the funeral director at Phillips and Luckey Funeral Home, created the scholarship with the goal of raising $1,000. From Uvalde, she has grandkids who attend Robb Elementary. Once she began fundraising, she surpassed the goal within days.

“It’s the largest scholarship I’ve received this year and that’s crazy. Especially, the goal is only $1,000, and I think seeing that the people had raised $6,000 it shows just how important this is and how much meaning and impact this has on everyone,” Surley said.

The student was introduced to animals at a young age by her grandfather, where she got started on her path of wanting to learn from the Department of Animal Science at Texas A&M. Surley hopes to pursue the animal feed production path and says this is one more reason to push herself.

“I feel like it gives you another motivation to do well,” she said. “If I don’t do well, it’s like who all am I letting down? Because this is something [Annabell] is never going to get to do so, it’s like the fact that I can do that in her name really means a lot.”

