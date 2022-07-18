Advertisement

CAUGHT ON CAM: Car falls on firefighter’s leg during rescue

An SUV fell onto a firefighter's leg in NYC while firefighters were trying to stabilize an SUV...
An SUV fell onto a firefighter's leg in NYC while firefighters were trying to stabilize an SUV that crashed onto a car.
By CNN
Published: Jul. 18, 2022 at 4:28 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (CNN) – An SUV fell onto a firefighter in New York City on Sunday.

The frightening and graphic moment was caught on camera.

The SUV crashed and ended up on top of a car in Midtown.

The firefighter was helping brace and stabilize the SUV, so that people could get out of the car.

Authorities say that’s when the driver of the SUV hit the gas, which caused it to suddenly move forward and roll onto the firefighter’s leg.

Others worked quickly to free the pinned firefighter.

He was rushed to the hospital with a severe leg injury.

At last check, he was in serious condition but stable.

Copyright 2022 [station] via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

DPS troopers responded to fatal crash in Madison County.
One teenager dead, two injured in overnight crash in Madison County
Stolen truck found in Bryan.
College Station resident’s truck stolen from Bryan repair shop
University Dr at Highway 6 northbound frontage Rd shut down after crash
Crash that shut down University Drive, Highway 6 intersection turns fatal
Bryan fire department respond to commercial fire
Bryan Fire Department control and contain commercial fire
Bryan Police needs the public’s help to identify the suspect in an aggravated robbery
Brazos County Crime Stoppers investigating aggravated robbery

Latest News

FILE - Michael Carvajal was served a subpoena to appear at a hearing later this month. The...
Senate panel subpoenas federal prisons director to testify
FILE - Voters stand in a line as they wait to vote early on Oct. 19, 2020, in Athens, Ga....
Georgia’s ban on water for voters challenged in court
Very high fire danger conditions are slated to be in place across portions of the Brazos Valley...
Critical fire danger continues this week
pet of the week
Aggieland Humane Society Pet Of The Week
Fire Danger Web Wx 7/18
Fire Danger Web Wx 7/18