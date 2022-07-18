Chappell Hill man killed in Sunday evening shooting, suspect arrested

CHAPPELL HILL, Texas (KBTX) - One person is dead following a Sunday evening shooting in Chappell Hill.

Washington County deputies responded to a shooting call on Chadwick Hogan Street and found one man suffering from a gunshot wound, along with the suspect.

Justin Jervan Thomas, 35, of Chappell Hill was arrested and later charged with murder. Washington County EMS arrived at the scene and determined Larry Deshaye Hardman, 43, of Chappell Hill had died from the gunshot wound.

The sheriff’s office along with the Texas Rangers are still investigating the crime.

Thomas is in the Washington County Jail under a $750,000 bond.

