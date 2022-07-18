Advertisement

Chappell Hill man killed in Sunday evening shooting, suspect arrested

Justin Jervan Thomas, 35
Justin Jervan Thomas, 35(Washington County Sheriff's Office)
By Adrienne DeMoss
Published: Jul. 18, 2022 at 10:46 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
CHAPPELL HILL, Texas (KBTX) - One person is dead following a Sunday evening shooting in Chappell Hill.

Washington County deputies responded to a shooting call on Chadwick Hogan Street and found one man suffering from a gunshot wound, along with the suspect.

Justin Jervan Thomas, 35, of Chappell Hill was arrested and later charged with murder. Washington County EMS arrived at the scene and determined Larry Deshaye Hardman, 43, of Chappell Hill had died from the gunshot wound.

The sheriff’s office along with the Texas Rangers are still investigating the crime.

Thomas is in the Washington County Jail under a $750,000 bond.

