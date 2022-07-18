Critical fire danger continues this week
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - As very dry conditions continue across the Brazos Valley and the Lone Star State, an added south breeze will increase the existing fire danger this week.
Officials have already been called out to Walker County Monday afternoon to battle a fire that started north of Huntsville. The latest details regarding that fire can be found on our webpage and by clicking here.
According to the Texas A&M Forest Service, a good chunk of the Brazos Valley is included in very high fire danger conditions over the next few days. Drier air mixing in through the afternoon hours combined with 20-25 mph wind gusts and the dry grasses / vegetation in place mean that any fire that catches could spread very quickly.
Outdoor burning should be avoided, along with any activity that can spark an open flame outside. As a reminder, all area counties are currently under active Burn Bans, prohibiting outdoor burning:
