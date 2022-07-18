Critical fire danger continues this week

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - As very dry conditions continue across the Brazos Valley and the Lone Star State, an added south breeze will increase the existing fire danger this week.

Officials have already been called out to Walker County Monday afternoon to battle a fire that started north of Huntsville. The latest details regarding that fire can be found on our webpage and by clicking here.

Update: the #Walker4016Fire in Walker County is an estimated 175 acres and 0% contained. Dozers are building containment lines. Single engine air tankers have been requested to assist. #txfire — Incident Information - Texas A&M Forest Service (@AllHazardsTFS) July 18, 2022

According to the Texas A&M Forest Service, a good chunk of the Brazos Valley is included in very high fire danger conditions over the next few days. Drier air mixing in through the afternoon hours combined with 20-25 mph wind gusts and the dry grasses / vegetation in place mean that any fire that catches could spread very quickly.

Forecast Fire Danger for Tuesday, July 19th, per the Texas A&M Forest Service. (KBTX)

When the fire danger is very high fires will start easily from most causes. The fires will spread rapidly and have a quick increase in intensity, right after ignition. Small fires can quickly become large fires and exhibit extreme intensity, such as long-distance spotting and fire whirls. These fires can be difficult to control and will often become much larger and longer-lasting fires.

Outdoor burning should be avoided, along with any activity that can spark an open flame outside. As a reminder, all area counties are currently under active Burn Bans, prohibiting outdoor burning:

Active Burn Bans continue area-wide. (KBTX)

