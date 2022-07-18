Dallas and Rock hear names called on day two of MLB Draft

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M baseball fans were finally able to release some bubbles during the 2022 Major League Baseball Draft Monday afternoon.

In the 8th round, starting pitcher Micah Dallas was selected by the Oakland Athletics with the 244th overall pick.

Dallas averaged more than a strikout an inning logging 86 this season in 18 appearances. Twice he logged 10 K’s against both Penn and Auburn. He had a 7 and 3 record with a 5.18 earn run average.

Four picks after Dallas heard his name callled, outfielder Dylan Rock was selected with the 248th overall pick by the Toronto Bluejays.

The graduate transfer from UT San Antonio hit a team leading 19 homeruns. He also was tops on the roster in runs scored, RBIs, and slugging percentage.

