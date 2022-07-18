Advertisement

Expert advice on when to restart federal student loan payments

Repayment hiatus set to expire August 31
By Rachel DePompa
Published: Jul. 18, 2022 at 1:59 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

InvestigateTV - Federal student loan payments have been suspended since March 2020 and during that time millions of Americans took a break from paying back their loans. 

However, the program is due to resume August 31 this year. While it is possible the date will be pushed back again, experts suggested you should plan now for when they do restart.

According to the most recent federal data 500,000 people continued to make payments during the suspension, but that number only makes up little more than 1% of all 42.9 million federal loan borrowers.

Michael Joyce, with the financial firm Agili, said you should continue to pause federal loan payments as long as you have the option, and instead tackle those private student loans.

”Take the opportunity to pay those down, so that when the deferral on the government supplied loans comes to an end, you’ll be in better shape to make those payments at that time,” Joyce said.

If you don’t have any private student loans, he said set aside a little extra money each month for the federal student loans so once they come back from deferral you are ready and able to make payments.

For the latest news and information on federal student loans, visit studentaid.gov

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

DPS troopers responded to fatal crash in Madison County.
One teenager dead, two injured in overnight crash in Madison County
Stolen truck found in Bryan.
College Station resident’s truck stolen from Bryan repair shop
Bryan fire department respond to commercial fire
Bryan Fire Department control and contain commercial fire
The fire in Limestone County is 363 acres and 60% contained,
Texas A&M Forest Service responds to Limestone County fire
Skittles are unsafe for consumers because they contain a known toxin, lawsuit charges.
Skittles contain known toxin, unfit for human consumption, lawsuit claims

Latest News

On Monday, July 18, 2022 relatives and family members arrive on the first day of the sentencing...
Prosecutor recalls coldness, cruelty of Parkland, Fla., gunman
Michael Baltimore is wanted for murder in the death of a barbershop owner in Pennsylvania.
Man featured on ‘90 Day Fiance’ now on US Marshals most wanted list
Federal student loan payment pause to end August 31, 2022
FILE - Shoppers leave the Greenwood Park Mall on May 4, 2020, in Greenwood, Ind. Indianapolis...
Police laud actions of man who killed Indiana mall attacker