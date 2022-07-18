Former Bryan American Legion Commander elected as State Vice Commander

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -Brazos Valley veteran and former Commander of the American Legion Post 159 in Bryan, Tom Marty, was elected as American Legion State Vice Commander at the annual convention in Austin, Texas on Sunday.

Marty served as Post Commander from 2018-2021. He also served at the District Level as Vice-Commander for 2 years and at the State level as the Training Chair for 6 years, where he helped to launch Texas Legion College, a mobile training team that delivers training to Legionnaires at Posts across the state.

Marty served in the United States Air Force as a Security Policeman from 1981-1987. After which, he served as a civilian policeman and investigator for 32 years.

As Texas Vice Commander, Marty will lead the American Legion’s efforts statewide in membership.

In a statement, Marty says that he believes that young veterans still have a sense of service and will join organizations that are actively working on programs that benefit the community. His goal is to share the successes of Bryan Post 159 and other Texas Post programs to re-energize the next generation of America’s veterans to continue serving.

