Advertisement

Former Bryan American Legion Commander elected as State Vice Commander

Tom Marty headshot courtest of the American Legion Post 159
Tom Marty headshot courtest of the American Legion Post 159(KBTX)
By Donnie Tuggle
Published: Jul. 17, 2022 at 7:55 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -Brazos Valley veteran and former Commander of the American Legion Post 159 in Bryan, Tom Marty, was elected as American Legion State Vice Commander at the annual convention in Austin, Texas on Sunday.

Marty served as Post Commander from 2018-2021. He also served at the District Level as Vice-Commander for 2 years and at the State level as the Training Chair for 6 years, where he helped to launch Texas Legion College, a mobile training team that delivers training to Legionnaires at Posts across the state.

Marty served in the United States Air Force as a Security Policeman from 1981-1987. After which, he served as a civilian policeman and investigator for 32 years.

As Texas Vice Commander, Marty will lead the American Legion’s efforts statewide in membership.

In a statement, Marty says that he believes that young veterans still have a sense of service and will join organizations that are actively working on programs that benefit the community. His goal is to share the successes of Bryan Post 159 and other Texas Post programs to re-energize the next generation of America’s veterans to continue serving.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Some residents believe this would change the neighborhood's quality of life.
College Station residents express concerns about neighborhood’s future
Skittles are unsafe for consumers because they contain a known toxin, lawsuit charges.
Skittles contain known toxin, unfit for human consumption, lawsuit claims
Amazon is bringing a drone delivery service to College Station.
Amazon Prime Air makes College Station home
A Missouri resident infected by a suspected brain-eating amoeba﻿ in an Iowa lake has died....
Swimmer likely infected by brain-eating amoeba﻿ in lake has died
Montgomery County deputies involved in officer involved shooting
Montgomery County deputies respond to welfare check, leads to officer involved shooting

Latest News

Stolen truck found in Bryan.
College Station resident’s truck stolen from Bryan repair shop
DPS troopers responded to fatal crash in Madison County.
One teenager dead, two injured in overnight crash in Madison County
Bryan fire department respond to commercial fire
Bryan Fire Department control and contain commercial fire
Bryan fire department respond to commercial fire
Bryan fire department control commercial fire