Huntsville police ask for help identifying possible hit and run vehicle

Police say the vehicle is a white Acura 4-door that was “occupied by several males.”
Police say the vehicle is a white Acura 4-door that was “occupied by several males.”(Huntsville Police Department)
By Adrienne DeMoss
Published: Jul. 18, 2022 at 10:44 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - The Huntsville Police Department is asking the public for help in identifying a vehicle that was possibly involved in a hit and run crash on Sunday, July 10.

Anyone who recognizes the vehicle, knows the driver or license plate number is asked to contact HPD Detective Thompson at 936-294-9494. Tips can be sent in anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers at 936-294-9494.

