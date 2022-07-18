Huntsville police ask for help identifying possible hit and run vehicle

HUNTSVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - The Huntsville Police Department is asking the public for help in identifying a vehicle that was possibly involved in a hit and run crash on Sunday, July 10.

Police say the vehicle is a white Acura 4-door that was “occupied by several males.”

Anyone who recognizes the vehicle, knows the driver or license plate number is asked to contact HPD Detective Thompson at 936-294-9494. Tips can be sent in anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers at 936-294-9494.

