Kiffin wants to see change from current NIL situation

ATLANTA, Georgia (KBTX) - The opportunity for college athletes to make money off their name, image, and likeness has been around for about a year. Ole Miss Head Coach Lane Kiffin is as candid as they come when it comes to these issues.

Before the whole Nick Saban and Jimbo Fisher feud, Kiffin gave his thoughts on the NIL situation, specifically claiming that Texas A&M has an advantage on that front and with recruiting. On Monday at SEC Media Days, he reaffirmed that the state of NIL is something he would like to see change.

“People have different salary caps,” Kiffin explained. “Imagine what you’re seeing in recruiting for those that are following it. Players go to where the most money is. It is what it is. Until it’s changed, people that don’t have those payrolls got to find a way around it,” Kiffin added.

The Rebels’ head coach noted during Media Days that he wants uniform NIL legislation at the federal level.

“I don’t know how that’s going to be done very quickly. People have not wanted to do this and say ‘it’s just going to go away.’ I think people and programs or collectives that don’t figure it out, it’s going to be here for a while. So if they don’t, I don’t think they’re going to have very good rosters in a few years,” Kiffin said.

Whether there’s still bad blood or not between some of these SEC coaches when it comes to NIL and recruiting, we still have the actual game to settle on the field. Kiffin and the Rebels will come to College Station to take on the Aggies on October 29th.

