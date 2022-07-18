Large wildfire burning in Walker County north of Huntsville

HUNTSVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - We are currently monitoring a growing wildfire in Walker County.

Nearly 200 acres of land are burning in a rural area 10 miles north of Huntsville near Lost Indian Camp Road and Deer Lease Road just east of FM 247.

Several fire departments are on the ground working alongside the Texas A&M Forest Service and a helicopter is also being used to try and stop it from spreading.

According to updates on Crabb’s Prairie VFD’s Facebook page, at 3:00 p.m. the fire was progressing north deep in the woods and going in the direction of the Old Gifford Hill Rock Quarry.

It’s unclear what started the blaze but at this time it’s zero percent contained.

You can also monitor the progress of this fire on the Texas A&M Forest Service Incident Information page on Twitter

Smoke from this Walker County fire being picked up as a radar return. Smoke plume is drifting north toward far southwest corner of Houston County https://t.co/kWsz0BLv6O pic.twitter.com/rKFToo3VYU — Shel Winkley (@KBTXShel) July 18, 2022

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.