Advertisement

Large wildfire burning in Walker County north of Huntsville

Several fire departments are on the ground working alongside the Texas A&M Forest Service and a helicopter is also being used to try and stop it from spreading.
4:00 p.m. update: Nearly 200 acres of land are burning in a rural area 10 miles north of...
4:00 p.m. update: Nearly 200 acres of land are burning in a rural area 10 miles north of Huntsville near Lost Indian Camp Road and Deer Lease Road just east of FM 247.(Images provided by Crabb's Prairie Vol. Fire Department)
By Rusty Surette
Published: Jul. 18, 2022 at 3:59 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - We are currently monitoring a growing wildfire in Walker County.

Nearly 200 acres of land are burning in a rural area 10 miles north of Huntsville near Lost Indian Camp Road and Deer Lease Road just east of FM 247.

Several fire departments are on the ground working alongside the Texas A&M Forest Service and a helicopter is also being used to try and stop it from spreading.

According to updates on Crabb’s Prairie VFD’s Facebook page, at 3:00 p.m. the fire was progressing north deep in the woods and going in the direction of the Old Gifford Hill Rock Quarry.

It’s unclear what started the blaze but at this time it’s zero percent contained.

You can also monitor the progress of this fire on the Texas A&M Forest Service Incident Information page on Twitter

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

DPS troopers responded to fatal crash in Madison County.
One teenager dead, two injured in overnight crash in Madison County
Stolen truck found in Bryan.
College Station resident’s truck stolen from Bryan repair shop
University Dr at Highway 6 northbound frontage Rd shut down after crash
Crash that shut down University Drive, Highway 6 intersection turns fatal
Bryan fire department respond to commercial fire
Bryan Fire Department control and contain commercial fire
Bryan Police needs the public’s help to identify the suspect in an aggravated robbery
Brazos County Crime Stoppers investigating aggravated robbery

Latest News

KBTX First News at Four EXTENDED(Recurring)
KBTX First News at Four(Recurring)
Monday Afternoon Weather Update 7/18
Monday Afternoon Weather Update 7/18
Wellborn SUD updates water usage restrictions