Advertisement

Milam County Sheriff’s Office practices active-shooter training in Cameron schools

Cameron police officers practice active shooter scenario
Cameron police officers practice active shooter scenario(KBTX)
By Morgan Weaver
Published: Jul. 18, 2022 at 4:39 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAMERON, Texas (KBTX) - As lawmakers in Texas pore over the details of the mass shooting in Uvalde, at Ben Milam Elementary school in Cameron, officers pore over the actions.

After the horrific shooting at Robb Elementary School where 19 students and two teachers were killed, law enforcement agencies across the state have been taking a closer look at their policies for active shooter scenarios.

In Cameron, the Milam County Sheriff’s Office converged on a local elementary school to give their officers the chance to train in real hallways and classrooms.

“In the wake of the Uvalde shooting, Sheriff Clore wanted to set a school safety initiative here in Milam County to reinforce the training that most officers have already received, on how to respond to active shooters,” said Milam County Deputy Sheriff, John Helenberg.

The scenarios are designed to give officers an advantage handling an active shooter, keeping composure and providing first aid.

Helenberg said creating these environments aren’t easy. They need access to schools, volunteers and money to make it happen.

“One of the things we are trying to do here is create an environment that officers can practice a response in a safe environment, be critiqued on how to do that and then look at what training they should go to in the future,” said Helenberg.

Each scenario will throw different problems at the officer but the goal is the same: “stop the killing then stop the dying.”

“They quickly and safely move to the threat and address it in a timely manner to stop the killing,” said Helenberg.

While most of the officers participating today have had training like this before, staying sharp can be the difference between life and death.

“My skills are not as sharp as they were,” said Cameron police officer, Joshua Clouse. “Active training like this is really good to bring those skills back to the forefront.”

Training like the one today will continue this week and evolve as the school year begins.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

DPS troopers responded to fatal crash in Madison County.
One teenager dead, two injured in overnight crash in Madison County
Stolen truck found in Bryan.
College Station resident’s truck stolen from Bryan repair shop
University Dr at Highway 6 northbound frontage Rd shut down after crash
Crash that shut down University Drive, Highway 6 intersection turns fatal
Bryan fire department respond to commercial fire
Bryan Fire Department control and contain commercial fire
Bryan Police needs the public’s help to identify the suspect in an aggravated robbery
Brazos County Crime Stoppers investigating aggravated robbery

Latest News

Very high fire danger conditions are slated to be in place across portions of the Brazos Valley...
Critical fire danger continues this week
pet of the week
Aggieland Humane Society Pet Of The Week
Fire Danger Web Wx 7/18
Fire Danger Web Wx 7/18
KBTX Live at Five EXTENDED(Recurring)