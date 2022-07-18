Milam County Sheriff’s Office practices active-shooter training in Cameron schools

CAMERON, Texas (KBTX) - As lawmakers in Texas pore over the details of the mass shooting in Uvalde, at Ben Milam Elementary school in Cameron, officers pore over the actions.

After the horrific shooting at Robb Elementary School where 19 students and two teachers were killed, law enforcement agencies across the state have been taking a closer look at their policies for active shooter scenarios.

In Cameron, the Milam County Sheriff’s Office converged on a local elementary school to give their officers the chance to train in real hallways and classrooms.

“In the wake of the Uvalde shooting, Sheriff Clore wanted to set a school safety initiative here in Milam County to reinforce the training that most officers have already received, on how to respond to active shooters,” said Milam County Deputy Sheriff, John Helenberg.

The scenarios are designed to give officers an advantage handling an active shooter, keeping composure and providing first aid.

Helenberg said creating these environments aren’t easy. They need access to schools, volunteers and money to make it happen.

“One of the things we are trying to do here is create an environment that officers can practice a response in a safe environment, be critiqued on how to do that and then look at what training they should go to in the future,” said Helenberg.

Each scenario will throw different problems at the officer but the goal is the same: “stop the killing then stop the dying.”

“They quickly and safely move to the threat and address it in a timely manner to stop the killing,” said Helenberg.

While most of the officers participating today have had training like this before, staying sharp can be the difference between life and death.

“My skills are not as sharp as they were,” said Cameron police officer, Joshua Clouse. “Active training like this is really good to bring those skills back to the forefront.”

Training like the one today will continue this week and evolve as the school year begins.

