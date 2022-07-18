Advertisement

Newest Tex-Mex restaurant makes south College Station home

Gringo's opens to the public on July 19.
By Hope Merritt
Published: Jul. 18, 2022 at 4:57 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The City of College Station has been growing at a fast rate, adding several new commercial and residential spaces to the community. Gringo’s Mexican Kitchen, the latest restaurant chain to call College Station home, opens Tuesday.

The Houston based restaurant chain hosted a soft opening on July 18 at their new location in south College Station. Out of the 14 other Gringo’s locations, this is the first restaurant they picked in a city outside of Houston.

Gringo’s bought the land off of Highway 6 nine years ago when the area around wasn’t as developed as it is today.

Heather McKeon, Gringo’s Chief Marketing Officer, said when they bought the lot in 2009 it was their 12th Gringo’s location. She said they wanted the College Station location to be their 12th in respect to Texas A&M University and the 12th man.

“The community here in College Station is undeniably infectious,” said McKeon. “We knew if we were going to go anywhere besides Houston, it had to be College Station and we’re so happy to be open. Watching how this city has grown throughout the years has been great.”

McKeon said the opening on July 19 has been a long time coming and the Gringo’s staff is honored to be involved with the community.

“It was one of those things where timing is everything for us. So, we sat on the property and really watched the community build around it,” McKeon said. “Then it was like, okay. It’s built itself. It’s time for us to build us.”

Gringo’s is fully open to the public on July 19 starting at 4 p.m. until 9 p.m.

They are located at 4300 Texas 6 Frontage Rd, College Station, TX 77845.

Click here to follow along with Gringo’s College Station.

