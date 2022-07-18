Sankey on expansion: “We’re comfortable at 16 teams”

ATLANTA, Georgia (KBTX) - SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey kicked things off at football Media Days at the Omni Hotel and College Football Hall of Fame in Atlanta on Monday. Over the next four days, all 14 teams will have an opportunity to address the media.

Sankey for things started by addressing various topics from NIL to conference expansion and what the future of college football looks like. He mentioned that the plan is still for Texas and Oklahoma to join the SEC in July 2025. Sankey said he’s open to the possibility of further expansion, but he’s not actively seeking it out.

“We’re comfortable at 16 (teams),” Sankey said. “There’s no sense of urgency, no sense of panic. We’re not just shooting for a number of affiliations that make us better. Could they be out there? I would never say they’re not. I would never say that we will. We’re going to be evaluating the landscape. I’m not going to speculate. I actually am watching a lot of this activity operating around us, more so than impacting us directly,” Sankey added.

During his opening statement, Sankey also added, ”I’m proud to say in my view, and I think the view of our entire membership, the Southeastern Conference is stronger now than at any other time in our history.”

After Sankey spoke, LSU, Ole Miss, and Missouri took center stage on Monday. Texas A&M will talk at SEC Media Days on Thursday.

