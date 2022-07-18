Advertisement

Toys “R” Us Is coming back in a big way

The stores will feature hands-on demonstration tables to interact with various toys and will...
The stores will feature hands-on demonstration tables to interact with various toys and will have a life-size “Geoffrey on a Bench” photo opportunity for families.(Open Grid Scheduler / Grid Engine / Flickr)
By CNN staff
Published: Jul. 18, 2022 at 2:47 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Toys “R” Us is making a comeback just in time for the holiday shopping season.

The iconic toy store went bankrupt and sold all its stores in 2018, but soon there will be a store within-a-store in every Macy’s in the United States.

It’s part of an expanded partnership with the toy retailer’s current parent company, WHP Global.

The stores will range in size from 1,000 square feet in smaller locations to up to 10,000 square feet in flagship stores in big cities. Square footage may expand during the peak holiday season.

The stores will feature hands-on demonstration tables for customers to interact with various toys and will have a life-size “Geoffrey on a Bench” photo opportunity for families.

The rollout starts late this month and goes through October.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

DPS troopers responded to fatal crash in Madison County.
One teenager dead, two injured in overnight crash in Madison County
Stolen truck found in Bryan.
College Station resident’s truck stolen from Bryan repair shop
University Dr at Highway 6 northbound frontage Rd shut down after crash
Crash that shut down University Drive, Highway 6 intersection turns fatal
Bryan fire department respond to commercial fire
Bryan Fire Department control and contain commercial fire
Bryan Police needs the public’s help to identify the suspect in an aggravated robbery
Brazos County Crime Stoppers investigating aggravated robbery

Latest News

KBTX First News at Four EXTENDED(Recurring)
KBTX First News at Four(Recurring)
FILE - Shoppers leave the Greenwood Park Mall on May 4, 2020, in Greenwood, Ind. Indianapolis...
Police laud actions of man who killed Indiana mall attacker
FILE - Rep. Jody Hice, R-Ga., speaks at a news conference held by members of the House Freedom...
US Rep. Hice fights subpoena in Georgia election probe
Mari Jo Planas and Everardo Munoz said their daughter, Amiliana-Rose Navarro Romero, was...
Grieving parents believe stillborn baby’s remains were thrown away at funeral home