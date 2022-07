BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - College Station police have shut down the intersection at University at Highway 6 northbound Frontage road.

The shut down is due to an accident that happened early Monday morning.

All drivers are asked to please avoid the area.

TRAFFIC ADVISORY UPDATE: The intersection at University and North bound Frontage road will be shut down completely. Please avoid the area. Thank you for your patience. https://t.co/mxKYlvUscM — College Station Police Department (@CSTXPolice) July 18, 2022

