Wellborn SUD updates water usage restrictions

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Wellborn Special Utilities District is reverting from Stage 5 water restrictions back to Stage 2. Now, outside watering is allowed on designated watering days.

The district said if they can’t lower peak water demand, stricter measures will once again be implemented.

On designated watering days, sprinkler system timers must be set to start no earlier than 9 p.m. and must be set to stop no later than 6 a.m. the following morning.

Mandatory Water Use Restrictions

For addresses ending in 0, 1, 2, and Commercial Meters Designated watering days are Thursday and Sunday

For addresses ending in 3,4,5 and Homeowners Associations Designated watering days are Tuesday and Friday

For addresses ending in 6,7,8,9 Designated watering days are Wednesday and Saturday



Customers not abiding by the restrictions can receive a penalty for violation.

