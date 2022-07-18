Advertisement

Wellborn SUD updates water usage restrictions

By Adrienne DeMoss
Published: Jul. 18, 2022 at 11:18 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Wellborn Special Utilities District is reverting from Stage 5 water restrictions back to Stage 2. Now, outside watering is allowed on designated watering days.

The district said if they can’t lower peak water demand, stricter measures will once again be implemented.

On designated watering days, sprinkler system timers must be set to start no earlier than 9 p.m. and must be set to stop no later than 6 a.m. the following morning.

Mandatory Water Use Restrictions

  • For addresses ending in 0, 1, 2, and Commercial Meters
    • Designated watering days are Thursday and Sunday
  • For addresses ending in 3,4,5 and Homeowners Associations
    • Designated watering days are Tuesday and Friday
  • For addresses ending in 6,7,8,9
    • Designated watering days are Wednesday and Saturday

Customers not abiding by the restrictions can receive a penalty for violation.

