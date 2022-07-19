College Station ISD hosts job fair ahead of new school year

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -A new school year in the Brazos Valley is rapidly approaching and officials with the College Station Independent School District are looking to fill vacant positions.

The district has several openings for bus drivers, custodians, and cafeteria personnel.

Excited applicants filled the training room at the College Station ISD Administration Office Monday afternoon with the hopes of becoming a part of the team.

Josh Symank, College Station ISD Director of Human Resources says the district is always looking for people that want a job that will make an impact on the future of local youth.

“Whether it be building relationships with kids, driving a bus or getting to know kids as they walk to the car rider line or if they come through your serving line we just want people who are all about kids, who have a heart for kids, who are willing to work and who want to come to work every day and do a good job,” said Symank.

Symank says if individuals couldn’t make it out to the job fair they can still apply for open positions on the district’s website.

